Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Hudson Global worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HSON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

