Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.18% of Repare Therapeutics worth $36,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. Research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,163. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

