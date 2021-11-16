Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Conifer in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNFR. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

