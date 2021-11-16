Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSVR. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
