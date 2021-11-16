Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSVR. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $9.36 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

