Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.97

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 822972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

