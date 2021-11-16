Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Sierra Monitor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 14,116.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Volatility & Risk

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.