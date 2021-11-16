Revolution Medicines, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.49). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

