Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

REYN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

