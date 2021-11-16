RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the October 14th total of 112,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RGCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $155,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

