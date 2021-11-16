Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

