Richard Williams Sells 13,345 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 13,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.89, for a total value of C$145,327.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,778,231.05.

Richard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$190,226.12.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41.

NG opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.16. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.