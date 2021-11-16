Robert W. Baird Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $58.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

