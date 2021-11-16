Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 909,590 shares of company stock valued at $79,417,474.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $5,960,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

