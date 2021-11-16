RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 15.13 and last traded at 14.87. 14,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,129,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 14.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $281,251,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $87,828,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $26,282,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $25,808,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

