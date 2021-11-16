RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 15.13 and last traded at 14.87. 14,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,129,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of 14.56.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
