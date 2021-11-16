Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Buys $17,640.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,415 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $9.88. 44,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $60.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.