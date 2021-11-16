Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$5.80. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 112,941 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

