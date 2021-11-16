Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.35. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 50 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

