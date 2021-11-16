Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Romeo Power by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $6,166,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,601 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

