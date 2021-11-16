Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 871,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 408,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 223,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

