Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

ROOT stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Root has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Root by 99.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Root by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

