Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $135.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,714. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

