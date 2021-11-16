Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

