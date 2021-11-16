Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 217,846 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of CarGurus worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,898,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CarGurus by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,525,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,002,000 after buying an additional 529,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

