Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.73.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

