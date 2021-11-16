Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Granite Construction worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,734,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.