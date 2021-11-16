Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,636 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of E.W. Scripps worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 41.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 241,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,785 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

SSP opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.