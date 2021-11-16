Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.10 Million Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.