Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,468,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.