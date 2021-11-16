Royal Bank of Canada Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MI.UN. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.08.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.71 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.04. The company has a market cap of C$909.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.