Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

DAI stock opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 12-month high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

