Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,263 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CNA Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,517,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

