Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,788 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

