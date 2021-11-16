Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

