Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

