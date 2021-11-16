Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Royale Energy Company Profile
