RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 75,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $394,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

RPC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 790,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

