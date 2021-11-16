Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ROMJF stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

