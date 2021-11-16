Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.