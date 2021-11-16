Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.
Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $13.29.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
