Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

