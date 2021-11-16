Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.29.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
