Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.