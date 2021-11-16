Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $37,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

