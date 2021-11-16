Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

