Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 175713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,348,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after buying an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,888,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

