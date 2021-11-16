Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $925,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 865,789 shares of company stock valued at $65,413,235 and have sold 122,600 shares valued at $10,929,028. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. 132,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,909. Safehold has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

