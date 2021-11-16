Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The recent uptick in the stock can be attributed to solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year on year. The company has been gaining from solid online business, which continued in the fourth quarter. The quarterly results also benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies. Management is on track with the Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, augment e-commerce capacities, undertake innovations and enhance retail fundamentals. Additionally, Sally Beauty has been strengthening its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $19.6 million in the fourth quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

