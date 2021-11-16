Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €29.36 ($34.54) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.87. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

