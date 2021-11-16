Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Salzgitter stock opened at €29.36 ($34.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

