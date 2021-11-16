San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 14.8%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 101,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 104,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.65.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

