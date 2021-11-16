Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

