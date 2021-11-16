Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

