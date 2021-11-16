Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 523 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.